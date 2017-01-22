Gujarat fisherman’s wife seeks info on his death in Pakistan jail

The wife of an Indian fisherman, who died in a Pakistani jail, has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, to find out the cause behind his sudden death. (Source Express Photo) The wife of an Indian fisherman, who died in a Pakistani jail, has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, to find out the cause behind his sudden death. (Source Express Photo)

The wife of an Indian fisherman, who died in a Pakistani jail, has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, to find out the cause behind his sudden death. Jeeva Bhagwan Bamnaiya, a native of Khan village in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, died in a Karachi jail on January 4, a day before 218 Indian fishermen, mostly from the state, were released by Pakistan as a “goodwill gesture”. The deceased was among the group of Indian fishermen who were lodged in the Pakistani jail. Jeeva was also supposed to be released along with them on January 5. Jeeva’s wife Vegiben, in a statement issued here, urged Swaraj to find out the exact cause behind Jeeva’s death.

Vegiben narrated “the incidents as told to her by the other Indian fishermen, who were freed, before the death of her husband.” “It is necessary to know the exact cause behind the sudden death of my husband,” she demanded.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani had also written to Swaraj to take up with her Pakistani counterpart the issue of expediting the process to bring Jeeva’s body back to his native place. Meanwhile, Gujarat Fishermen Association’s senior vice president Veljibhai Masani requested the Gujarat government to provide financial aid to Vegiben.