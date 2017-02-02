Gujarat fisherman’s body brought to Mumbai from Karachi

The body of an Indian fisherman, who died in a Pakistan jail last month, was flown to Mumbai this afternoon from Karachi, Gujarat fisheries department officials said. Jeeva Bhagwan Bamaniya, a native of Khan village in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, had died in a Karachi jail on January 4, a day before 218 Indian fishermen, mostly from the state, were released by Pakistan as a “goodwill gesture”.

“Bamaniya’s body was brought to Mumbai from Karachi this afternoon. After completing the necessary formalities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, we received the body. It will be handed over to his family in Khan village tomorrow,” Kaushik Dave, an official of Gujarat fisheries department said.

The deceased was among the group of Indian fishermen, who were lodged in the Pakistani jail. Jeeva was also supposed to be released along with them on January 5. Earlier Jeeva’s wife Vegiben had urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to find out the exact cause of his death.

Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani had also written to Swaraj to take up with her Pakistani counterpart the issue of expediting the process to bring Jeeva’s body back to his native place.