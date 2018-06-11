Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Gujarat fisherman died in Pakistan jail in March; kin learn of it now

Gujarat fisherman died in Pakistan jail in March; kin learn of it now

Gujarat Fishermen Central Cooperative Association Limited president Veljibhai Masani confirmed Baraiya's death and requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to raise the matter with the Pakistani authorities.

By: PTI | Vadodara | Published: June 11, 2018 11:53:24 am
Gujarat fisherman death Gujarat Fishermen Central Cooperative Association Limited president Veljibhai Masani criticised the neighboring country’s authorities for not informing their Indian counterparts about the fisherman’s death in their captivity.
Related News

More than three months after a Gujarat fisherman jailed in Pakistan died, his family has now come to know about the demise as a letter written by one of the deceased’s cellmates reached his wife.

Deva Rama Baraiya (55), a fisherman from Kotada village in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, was arrested from the high seas by the Pakistani maritime patrolling agencies and put in a Karachi jail on February 2, his family members said.

Pravin Dhansukh Chavda, a cellmate of Baraiya, had written a letter on April 22 informing about the fisherman’s death in the prison on March 4, Kotada village sarpanch Babubhai Somabhai had said on Sunday. Baraiya’s wife Kasturiben received the letter on Sunday, he said. Chavda is the son-in-law of Baraiya’s brother and his family too lives in Kotada village, the sarpanch said.

PTI is in possession of a copy of the letter written by Chavda in Gujarati. “Baraiya is survived by wife, who works as a maid, and six children. The family is poor and has been distraught since getting the news of Baraiya’s death,” the village head said. Gujarat Fishermen Central Cooperative Association Limited president Veljibhai Masani confirmed Baraiya’s death and requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to raise the matter with the Pakistani authorities.

He criticised the neighboring country’s authorities for not informing their Indian counterparts about the fisherman’s death in their captivity.

The Gujarat Fishermen Central Cooperative Association Limited is an apex body of fishermen cooperatives, with the Gujarat government being its majority shareholder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now