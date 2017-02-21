Latest News
Gujarat: Farmer body demands judicial probe on police action in Sanand

Last Tuesday, police had fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge when the farmers’ rally, also involving AAP members, turned violent in Sanand of Ahmedabad district.

Published:February 21, 2017
The Gujarat Khedut Samaj, a farmers’ association, Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the recent police action in Sanand against a group of farmers taking out a rally demanding water for irrigation. Khedut Samaj president Jayesh Patel and his supporters gathered outside Surat district collector’s office and submitted a memorandum of their demands.

