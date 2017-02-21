Gujarat: Farmer body demands judicial probe on police action in Sanand

More than1,000 farmers and local police clashed in Vichiya village in Sanand after police tried to stop them from taking out a rally on Tuesday. The farmers were demanding supply of irrigation water. Over 50 people were detained. Javed Raja More than1,000 farmers and local police clashed in Vichiya village in Sanand after police tried to stop them from taking out a rally on Tuesday. The farmers were demanding supply of irrigation water. Over 50 people were detained. Javed Raja

The Gujarat Khedut Samaj, a farmers’ association, Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the recent police action in Sanand against a group of farmers taking out a rally demanding water for irrigation. Khedut Samaj president Jayesh Patel and his supporters gathered outside Surat district collector’s office and submitted a memorandum of their demands.

Last Tuesday, police had fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge when the farmers’ rally, also involving AAP members, turned violent in Sanand of Ahmedabad district.