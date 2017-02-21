Gujarat: Farmer body demands judicial probe on police action in Sanand

The Gujarat Khedut Samaj, a farmers’ association, Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the recent police action in Sanand against a group of farmers taking out a rally demanding water for irrigation. Khedut Samaj president Jayesh Patel and his supporters gathered outside Surat district collector’s office and submitted a memorandum of their demands.
Last Tuesday, police had fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge when the farmers’ rally, also involving AAP members, turned violent in Sanand of Ahmedabad district.