Gujarat elections: Opinion polls attempt to influence voters, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday trashed opinion polls giving an edge to the BJP in Gujarat and alleged that it was an attempt to influence voters. Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary incharge of Gujarat, said the Congress was working out tie-ups with like-minded parties and organisations in the state.

“Alliances and combinations are yet to emerge and here we have channels declaring victory for the BJP. This is a clear attempt to influence voters,” Gujarat Congress President Bharat Sinh Solanki said, adding that the Congress party has given the slogan of ‘Happiness Index’ for people of the state. He said the party is in talks with JDU rebel Chhotu Bhai Vasava who voted for party candidates in the recent Rajya Sabha election from the state.

The NCP is also in touch with Congress, said its leaders hinting at Praful Patel establishing contact. Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in South Gujarat from November 1 to 3 during his next tour.

Gehlot took a dig at Narendra Modi saying he was now the country’s prime minister and not the chief minister of Gujarat. “The prime minister is frequently visiting Gujarat. He is saying that he is development and he is Gujarat. I want to ask Modi that the same social media which helped him become the prime minister has given out a message that ‘development has gone mad in Gujarat’.

“We have not said this. The prime minister himself said ‘I am development, I am Gujarat’. I don’t know what came on his mind. He is the country’s prime minister. He is no longer the chief minister of Gujarat. He could have said this when he was chief minister for 20 years there,” Gehlot told reporters. He claimed no one wants to ally with the BJP any more.

The AICC general secretary incharge of Gujarat, however, remained evasive on the issue whether Rahul Gandhi met Patidar leader Hardik Patel or not. “I am neither saying yes nor saying no,” Gehlot said on being asked if Patel met Gandhi in Gujarat after a video footage of a purported meeting emerged.

