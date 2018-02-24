Gujarat: Congress, BJP win one district panchayat each

The Congress and BJP won a district panchayat each, while eight taluka panchayats went to the Congress and seven to the ruling party across three districts of Gujarat in the recently held panchayat elections. The elections for two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Kheda districts were held on February 21.

After the counting of votes, the Gujarat State Election Commission on Friday announced that in Kheda, of the 44 seats, the BJP won 28 and the Congress 16, giving the BJP a clear lead to form the board and retain power. In 2013, the Congress, despite winning 22 seats had been unable to form a board as the BJP, which had won 18 seats, managed to poach winning candidates as well as one Independent.

The Congress retained power in Kapadvanj taluka panchayat with 13 seats while the BJP won 9 and the NCP got two. In Garod, the seat of the Kapadvanj taluka panchayat, a tie meant that the parties had to opt for the lucky draw chit system which swung the number in favour of the Congress candidate Sadguna Parmar. In Kathlal taluka panchayat, the BJP retained power with 12 seats while Congress won 10.

This time, Kheda district panchayat president is reserved for a woman and, therefore, the BJP will soon elect a woman member as the president. The BJP won all four district panchayat seats from Galteshwar. Congress won the Banaska-ntha district panchayat and seven taluka panchayats. The party is in a celebratory mood after snatching Banaskantha zilla panchayat from the BJP. Ironically, the Congress has lost all the four taluka panchayats – Vadgam, Dhanera, Vav and Amirgarh – where it was in power for five years since 2013, to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP in New Delhi claimed “massive victory” for the party in Gujarat panchayat polls. “The BJP’s massive winning streak has again underlined people’s support in Gujarat to the party on the issue of development,” BJP’s National Media Head Anil Baluni said.

