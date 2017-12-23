Gujarat Elections: Congress bags 50.5% postal ballots — key factor in close contests

The pattern the Congress has set is followed by other parties. (File) The pattern the Congress has set is followed by other parties. (File)

The majority of postal ballots — which represents the voice of staff deployed on election duty — cast during the recently concluded Gujarat polled favoured of the Opposition Congress. The grand-old party, which ended up winning 77 of the 182 seats in the Assembly elections, bagged 50.5 per cent of the total postal ballots.

According to the figures made available by the Election Commission, a total of 2.35 lakh postal ballots were cast across the 182 assembly constituencies.

Of these, the BJP candidates managed to get 99,650 votes — 42.37 per cent of the total postal ballots. The Congress candidates cornered 118,792 votes, which is 50.5 per cent of the total votes.

As per provisions of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, and the Election Commission guidelines, the polling personal, police personnel, drivers, conductors and cleaners on election duty have been provided with facility of postal ballot papers.

In the 2012 Assembly polls in Gujarat, 2.75 lakh personnel had used postal ballot. This year, the highest number of postal ballots have been cast on Patan seat (3,549) of which 1,197 were in favour of the BJP and 2,267 went for the Congress. The lowest number of postal ballots (127) were polled on Karanj seat — 86 for the BJP and 31 for the Congress.

On certain seats where the contest was close, the postal ballots appeared to have made a difference. On the Dangs seat where Congress candidate Mangalbhai Gavit won by a margin of 768 votes, the votes cast through the postal ballots appeared to have come in handy for him. Of the 1,779 postal ballots cast on this seat, 745 went to the BJP and 1,004 went to the Congress.

“Two things went against me. One was 2,184 votes for NOTA and the second was the postal ballots. There was a lot of discontent among local government employees, especially teachers, on fixed pay. This might have gone against me,” said Vijay Patel, the BJP candidate from the Dangs.

Similarly on Kaprada seat, where Congress’s Jitubhai Chaudhari edged past his rival from the BJP with just 170 votes, the 324 postal ballots cast in his favour appeared to be crucial. The BJP candidate could attract only 199 postal ballots.

Political science experts said that postal ballots that largely represent the voice of government employees engaged in poll duty being against the BJP could be linked to discontent. “If postal ballots have gone against the BJP then I feel it is a statement on the discontent that exists in a large section of the police cadre or teaching staff or other employees who were posted on election duty,” said Professor P M Patel, former head of political science department at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. “In the recent past, we had a section of government employees agitating with regard to fixed pay.”

Voices from the staff hired on polling duty corroborates the explanation given by Professor Patel. A teacher on election duty who cast his postal ballot on Waghodia seat, requesting anonymity, said that though the government increased the pay of fixed pay employees just before the Gujarat polls, he choose to cast his ballot against the BJP. “The party keeps on hiring teachers on fixed pay and when the time of elections come they go in for a temporary solution,” the teacher remarked.

Just before the Gujarat elections were announced, the state government had given 4 per cent dearness allowance to 8.20 lakh employees of the state government, panchayats and pensioners. It had also raised salaries of teachers employed on “fixed-pay” and permitted 105 local bodies to pay salaries to their staff in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.

