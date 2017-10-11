ASHA workers chase away BJP MLA in Vadodara

After gheraoing Patel, the Women’s wing of ASHA’s Contract and Fixed Salary Struggles Committee, which had launched a hunger strike in Vadodara last week, chased Patel on road in Kothi until he got into his waiting car. The women had requested Patel to hear their representation, which he had turned down. (Representational Image) After gheraoing Patel, the Women’s wing of ASHA’s Contract and Fixed Salary Struggles Committee, which had launched a hunger strike in Vadodara last week, chased Patel on road in Kothi until he got into his waiting car. The women had requested Patel to hear their representation, which he had turned down. (Representational Image)

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, who have been demanding fixed pay and permanent employment with pension benefits for the last eight months, gheraoed Karjan BJP MLA Satish Patel at Vadodara district collectorate Tuesday. The incident took place on a day when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Navsarjan Yatra reached Karjan, en route Dabhoi, where he also addressed a gathering of ASHA workers.

After gheraoing Patel, the Women’s wing of ASHA’s Contract and Fixed Salary Struggles Committee, which had launched a hunger strike in Vadodara last week, chased Patel on road in Kothi until he got into his waiting car. The women had requested Patel to hear their representation, which he had turned down.

Last week, the women protested outside the office of Sayajigunj BJP MLA Jitendra Sukhadia, forming a human chain. Two workers had fainted, after which the fast was called off. The ASHA workers also staged a protest outside the office of Vadodara city MLA Manisha Vakil in August.

