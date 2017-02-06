Gujarat Elections 2017: Following country road to success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo. PTI ) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo. PTI )

With Assembly elections later this year, the BJP has shifted its focus towards rural areas of Gujarat. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased his number of visits to the state in the past few months, national BJP president Amit Shah too made frequent trips, compelling frontal organisations of the party to head to rural areas where it needs to pay more attention. Months ahead of the elections, Motibhai Vasava, Dediapada MLA, has been appointed president of the state BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha — a key position as his performance can impact the party’s chances in 27 Assembly constituencies in the tribal belt. Vasava is an old party hand who has worked with the likes of RSS veteran Suryakant Acharya.

“Our main work is to reach out to the tribal population and connect with them through door-to-door campaign and apprise them of welfare schemes launched by the state and the central governments,” Vasava said.

The implementation of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, will be the focus of a 10-day yatra, organised by BJP in the tribal areas. Under the Act, the gram panchayats will be empowered to safeguard and preserve the traditions and customs, cultural identity, community resources and the customary mode of dispute resolution.

The yatra will be joined by state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, several ministers and MLAs from the reserved constituencies in tribal belt, Vasava said. In each constituency, a public meeting will be held.

The state BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, meanwhile, is assigned with the tough job of removing “misgivings” among the Dalits about the party and the state government in view of the Dalit agitation against caste atrocities and the Una incident in which four Dalits were publicly flogged by “gau rakshaks” for skinning a dead cow in July last year.

Anandiben Patel had resigned as CM in August last year soon after the Dalit agitation gained momentum.

BJP’s state SC Morcha president Ambabalal Rohit claimed Dalits are not angry with the party. “We will win at least 150 seats, including the 13 seats reserved for Dalits. We will start a special campaign from February 11, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.”

Party spokesman Bharat Pandya said all frontal organisations have been “activated” and their leaders asked to reach out to people, enlisting achievements of the central and the state governments.