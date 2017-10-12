He will promise to bring the moon to India by 2030: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi

Rahul went on to attack the BJP government in Gujarat and Modi for “failing to provide rights to the poor tribals”. (Express Photo) Rahul went on to attack the BJP government in Gujarat and Modi for “failing to provide rights to the poor tribals”. (Express Photo)

Concluding the second phase of his three-day Navsarjan Yatra at Fagvel in Kheda district, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “selling dreams” to the poor, and said that by 2030, Modi will probably say that he will bring the moon to India.

“Yesterday, Modiji made a comment. He said, ‘by 2022, I will eradicate poverty from Gujarat’. This is the man who was in power in Gujarat for years. So, let me tell you what he will tell you next… By 2025, he will send every Gujarati to the moon. By 2028, he will give home to everyone on the moon. And by 2030, Modiji will bring the moon to India,” Rahul said, evoking loud laughter from the crowd.

As his cavalcade meandered through the tribal-dominated districts of central Gujarat, Rahul continued to target the PM and BJP president Amit Shah over the controversy surrounding the firm owned by Shah’s son Jay. Rahul went on to attack the BJP government in Gujarat and Modi for “failing to provide rights to the poor tribals”. He said, “This morning, I met tribal students in Chhota Udepur. One of them, with tears in his eyes, told me that he had to pay Rs 5 lakh as fees for higher education. His father asked him to discontinue studies. What did Modiji do for this boy?”

At a rally in Dahod’s Limkheda, he asked the people, “Have you seen a Nano car on the road or highway? Does it even get manufactured any more? The UPA government gave Gujarat Rs 35,000 crore for MNREGA to generate employment. Modiji gave Rs 33,000 crore to Tata (Motors) to set up Nano car plant. He snatched away your lands, your water and gave it to industrialists.”

At Fagvel, he said: “Gujarat has failed to protect the rights of the tribals or provide employment to the youth. The Congress is coming here to change this.” Taking forward the Congress campaign of ‘vikas gando thayo chhe’ (development has gone crazy), Rahul asked the crowd at Devgarh Baria: “What happened to vikas in Gujarat? I am hearing stories that he has gone mad. Modiji has lied so much to the poor that vikas turned lunatic… The Congress will bring back vikas from pagal-khana (mental asylum), where Modiji and Amit Shah have sent him.”

