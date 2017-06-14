Gujarat election: Congress MLAs deny being in touch with BJP

The 13 Congess MLAs paraded by the party at a press meet in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Javed Raja The 13 Congess MLAs paraded by the party at a press meet in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Javed Raja

AMID SPECULATION that some Congress MLAs were in touch with BJP leaders or corporates who were trying to woo them to the saffron party, the Congress on Tuesday paraded 13 of its MLAs before the media where they refuted the allegations levelled against them.

They said, “It is all a conspiracy of the BJP to tarnish the image of the Congress as BJP felt that it would not be able to win the forthcoming elections.”

The MLAs added “Hence, they are trying to defame the Congress and divide it for BJP’s political benefits.”

Calling the media “non-professional”, the MLAs said that “it is the responsibility of the media to confirm the allegations from the one against whom allegations are being made”. “None of the MLAs were cross questioned by the media,” said several MLAs. In response to a question from a local TV channel that Congress legislators do not pick up phones, Danilimda MLA Shailesh Parmar said, “Tell me who did you call to get his quotes.” Mahendrasinh Baraiya, MLA from Prantij said “Levelling allegations without confirmation is bad journalism.”

MLA Kaminiba Rathod said, “I am not saying that you don’t write. But at least confirm it from the one about whom you are writing about.”

Congress whip in the Assembly Balwant Rajput said, “All the Congress MLAs are united. We will fight 2017 assembly polls united and will defeat the BJP.”

Regarding Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shankersinh Vaghela, Rajput said, “He (Vaghela) is completely with the party.”

Earlier, Vaghela had said that some Congress MLAs had received offers from BJP to join the saffron party.

Baldev Thakore, Congress MLA from Kalol said, “Neither any BJP leader is in our contact nor any industrialist with BJP connection is in touch with us. BJP is conspiring against the Congress. But it will not succeed.”

