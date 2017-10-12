Election Commission likely to announce Himachal Pradesh Assembly election dates today

The EC is likely to announce the dates to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday (File Photo) The EC is likely to announce the dates to the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the dates to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections at 4 pm on Thursday. The tenure of the 68-seat House ends on January 7, 2018. The dates to the Gujarat polls are also likely to be announced soon as the Assembly term ends on January 22, 2018. Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti had said the Gujarat polls will, “without doubt”, be held in December this year.

“There is no doubt the (Gujarat) polls will be held in December,” Joti said, during a press conference. When asked if it will be held in two phases, he added that it was yet to be decided. The strength in the 182-member Gujarat House currently comprises 118 BJP MLAs, 42 from the Congress, two from the NCP, and one from JD(U).

The Congress has 36 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, while BJP has 26. The Himachal Lokhit Party had won 1 seat while Independents bagged 5. The Congress announced Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the party’s chief ministerial candidate last week. He has served as chief minister for six terms. The election is seen as crucial for the Congress, as the state is one of its few strongholds in the country.

