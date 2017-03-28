Tests fail to fill resource centres

Of 3,000 applications received for BRC coordinators, 700 qualified in a written exam conducted on March 5, the result of which was declared on March 20. (Representational Image) Of 3,000 applications received for BRC coordinators, 700 qualified in a written exam conducted on March 5, the result of which was declared on March 20. (Representational Image)

Gujarat Education Department is finding it difficult to fill the posts of coordinators at block and cluster resource centres in the state.

Though 700 candidates have qualified for 261 posts of Block Resource Centre (BRC) coordinator, there are no takers for 11 talukas across eight districts, mainly tribal areas. They are Chikhli, Khergam and Vansda in Navsari district, Dabhoi and Sinor in Vadodara, Valia in Bharuch, Nandod in Narmada, Valsad taluka in Valsad, Kutiyana in Porbandar, Kukavav in Amreli and Dhoraji in Rajkot.

Of 3,000 applications received for BRC coordinators, 700 qualified in a written exam conducted on March 5, the result of which was declared on March 20.

Similarly, the education department received 4,300 applications for 4,100 Cluster Resource Centre (CRC) coordinator seats. Despite lowering the written exam pass marks to 35 per cent against 50 per cent for BRC, only 2,862 qualified.

This is for the first time that the appointments are based on a written exam where there are questions on Information Technology, general knowledge and managerial skills apart from the traditional subjects this year.

The department, however, is hoping to fill these vacant posts by outsourcing and appointing people on contractual basis.

“When states like Rajasthan and Karnataka can recruit coordinators on contract basis, why can’t Gujarat? The only problem that Gujarat can face in future will be in adjusting surplus teachers, if need arises,” said Mahesh Singh, state project director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The education department said the contractual appointments would not be compromised on quality. “Similar qualifications will apply to the contract-based appointments, which will be for 11 months. Another written exam before next academic session is unlikely due to the upcoming state Assembly elections,” said Singh.

