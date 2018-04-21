Gujarat: Earthquake measuring 3.7 hits Bharuch district, epicentre near Narmada dam 

The seismic activity in Bharuch was among the largest tremors to strike the state in 2018. (Source: Google Maps) The seismic activity in Bharuch was among the largest tremors to strike the state in 2018. (Source: Google Maps)

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, with an epicentre near the Sardar Sarovar Dam built on the Narmada dam in Bharuch district of Gujarat was felt on Saturday evening, official sources said.

“The earthquake was epicentered 38 kilometers east-south-east of the Narmada dam and was felt at 4.56 pm. It was one of the larger tremors to hit the region around the dam in the recent past,” an official from Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) told The Indian Express. Data from ISR show that the quake happened at a five kilometer depth near a dry river bed close to Panchasim village.

Though Kutch and Saurashtra are among the most active seismic zones in the Gujarat, the Sardar Sarovar dam lies near the Narmada rift zone has experienced shocks of the magnitude 5.4 at Bharuch in 1970. According to ISR, the Narmada fault has potential to produce earthquakes of 6.5 magnitude.

The seismic activity in Bharuch was among the largest tremors to strike the state in 2018. This year there were at least four earthquakes that were stronger than felt on Saturday. Measuring between 3.8 and 4.8 on the Richter scale, all of them were in the more active Kutch and Saurashtra regions. The last recorded tremor in this region surrounding Narmada dam occurred on May 13, 2017 when an earthquake of 3 magnitude struck 119 kilometers east-south-east of Kevadia.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App