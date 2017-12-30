‘Displeased’ Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel yet to take charge of portfolios

Till now, Nitin Patel has not taken charge of the portfolios. (Source: Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Till now, Nitin Patel has not taken charge of the portfolios. (Source: Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

Days after taking over as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister for the second term, Nitin Patel has conveyed his displeasure to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership over the departments allotted to him, PTI quoted a BJP source as saying. Patel is yet to take charge of the portfolios allotted to him. The deputy chief minister used to handle finance and urban development portfolios during his previous tenure. However, he has been given health and road & building departments this time. He has also got the charge for different projects including medical education, Narmada, Kalpsar and capital project. The portfolios were distributed on December 28.

Till now, Patel has not taken charge of the portfolios. He did not speak in the media briefing after the portfolio allotment and left in a hurry.

The finance portfolio this time, has been allotted to Saurabh Patel, while Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has kept the charge of urban development department to himself.

When asked about Patel’s “unhappiness” with the party, Rupani dis not say anything, according to PTI.

But, Rupani had said, “It is not true that the minister who has finance portfolio is number two in the cabinet. Nitin Patel is our senior leader and will remain number two.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports, Patidaar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said Patel should leave BJP if it does not respect him. “If Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then will talk to Congress to get him a good position. If BJP does not respect him, he should leave the party,” ANI quoted Hardik as saying. The Patidar leader was speaking in Gujarat’s Sarangpur.

