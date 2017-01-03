Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel hints at salary hike for fixed-pay staffers

Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive) Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Express Archive)

A day after the fixed-pay employees and contractual workers threatened to disrupt the upcoming Vibrant Summit, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, on Monday, indicated that Gujarat government is planning to increase salary and allowances of its fixed wage employees and an affidavit in that regard will be filed before Supreme Court on January 10.

The Gujarat government has been following the controversial policy of appointing youths on fixed wages for five years. The policy has been struck down by Gujarat High Court and an appeal of Gujarat government is currently pending before the apex court which is expected to hear the same on January 10.

Fixed wage employees of the state have been protesting against the state government’s approach in continuing the policy despite an HC order while calling it exploitative. On Sunday, a union of fixed wage employees had held a public meeting in Gandhinagar near Akshardham temple.

In a release on Monday, Patel said, “The Gujarat government is moving ahead with sensitivity and compassion to do whatever is possible regarding the demands of fixed wage employees of the state. On the basis of demands put forward by the association of government employees, the Gujarat government is going to submit an affidavit before the Supreme Court on January 10.”

“When it is paying more than Rs 36,000 crore per year to more than 4.5 lakh employees and 4.12 lakh pensioners in the form of salary and pension, the state government has shown positive approach in giving more salary and allowances to young employees and it is also going to file an affidavit before Supreme Court in that regard. In such circumstances, some elements are trying to take undue credit for the same,” Patel added. Patel also made an appeal to the government employees not to get swayed by rumours of any nature on the subject.

Reacting to Nitin Patel’s announcement, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, “The Gujarat government has given a lollipop after getting scared by the successful rally of fixed wage employees in Gandhinagar.”