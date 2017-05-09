Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel denies incident involving his son

Nitin Patel on Tuesday denied reports that his son was not allowed to board a Qatar airways flight as he was drunk and termed it as “totally misleading.” (Representational Image) Nitin Patel on Tuesday denied reports that his son was not allowed to board a Qatar airways flight as he was drunk and termed it as “totally misleading.” (Representational Image)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday denied reports that his son was not allowed to board a flight as he was drunk and termed it as “totally misleading.”

“There was no such incident,” he told PTI when asked about his son Jaimin Patel allegedly being not allowed to board a Qatar airways flight on Monday as he was drunk.

“The message doing rounds on social media (which was picked by local news website) is totally false. He had gone to the airport with his wife and children. However, he had some health problem after which his wife called our home and it was decided that they should come back from the airport,” Patel said.

“The reports are totally misleading. This is an attempt to tarnish my image,” Patel said.

Local airport manager of Qatar Airways Amit Dhiman could not be contacted for comments.

Local police denied having received any such complaint from the airlines.

Airport Director Manoj Gangal said it was an issue between the passenger and the airlines and he does not know anything about it.

