Gujarat dalit activist’s death: Funeral held after govt gives assurance of land allotment

Gujarat Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar set himself on fire outside the collector’s office in Patan Gujarat Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar set himself on fire outside the collector’s office in Patan

The family of 61-year-old Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar, who had died after setting himself on fire seeking land for Dalits, took possession of his body on Monday after the government gave a written assurance that it will accept their demands, including allotment of land to Dalits at Dudhka village in Patan district. In a letter to the family, signed by Gandhinagar District Collector Satish Patel and Superintendent of Police Virendra Yadav, the government assured to the family that the possession of land already allocated to Dalits will be handed over in the next six months.

“Land distribution in all the districts will start in cases where farmers’ whose names are on the paper and have not yet got it. The cases will be looked into, and land will be allotted to the famers in the next six months. In the case of Dudhka village, for which Bhanubhai (Vankar) was fighting, the land will given to Hema Vankar and Rama Chamar as a special case,” the letter stated.

The government also gave in writing that the investigation into Vankar’s self-immolation will be carried out by a Special Investigation Team “as per the demand of the family”. The family had demanded suspension of Patan District Collector, district police chief and revenue secretary for failing to stop Vankar from setting himself on fire.

“There will be discussions in the matter of giving Bhanubhai an award and installing his statue in Unjha,” the letter stated The state government also promised to withdraw cases lodged against Dalits involved in the protests following the death of Vankar. “We gave a written assurance as the family members were apprehensive. The work on giving land to the Dalits at Dudhka village will be completed in a day or two,” said Chief secretary J N Singh. Later in the day, Vankar’s body was taken to his hometown Unjha in Mehsana district for his last rites where a huge crowd had assembled to pay their respect to the Dalit activist.

Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was also present. The last rites were performed by Vankar’s wife Indu in Buddhist rituals. In a first, women participated in the last rites.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App