Gujarat: Dalit activist sets himself on fire over delay in land allotment

Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar set himself on fire outside the Patan Collector office on Thursday to protest delay in allotment of land to Dalits by the government in the district.

Vankar (61) was admitted to hospital. He suffered 96 per cent burns, according to doctors.

A member of Jignesh Mevani-led Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Vankar along with fellow Dalit activists Hema Vankar and Rama Chamar had submitted a letter to CM Vijay Rupani on January 17 stating they would perform “agnisnan” (fire bath) if the land is not allotted to Dalits at Dudhka village in Sami taluka of Patan district. Dalits in the village have been demanding allotment of land for the past three years under a government scheme, and some had even deposited money with the government.

Dalit activists have demanded the CM’s resignation and called a Patan bandh on Friday.

