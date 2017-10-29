Dahod violence: Dead man’s family among 430 booked for rioting; case against 2nd victim too

Police vehicles were set on fire in Dahod’s Garbada taluka. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Police vehicles were set on fire in Dahod’s Garbada taluka. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Dahod police has booked family members of 31-year-old Kanesh Gamara — who died on Thursday after he was allegedly beaten up by police during questioning — for rioting, criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder. Ramsu Mohaniya, who reportedly died in police firing during the violence that followed Gamara’s death, has also been booked by the police. The FIR, filed against residents in connection with Thursday’s incident, also mentions “private firing” during the mob violence.

The police have booked 430 people for rioting — 28 have been identified. Among those identified are Gamara’s mother Ladudiben, his wife Tini, Chilakota village sarpanch Bachu Tadvi and Ramsu Mohaniya, who, according to his family, had gone to Jesawada to buy vegetables.

“A violent mob of 300 to 400 people entered the premises of Jesawada police station (on Thursday) as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. They had brought with them the body of Kanesh Gamara… Later, they surrounded the police station and damaged the furniture, doors and police records. They also set police vehicle on fire and pelted stones on police officials,” stated the complaint lodged by Jesawada police station Sub-Inspector B B Begadia.

According to the complaint, police opened 14 rounds of fire in the air to disperse the mob. Mohaniya died of a bullet injury in his head, suspected to be from a police gun. Three others were injured in firing. Among them was Kanu Bhuriya, who was hit by a shrapnel near his right eye. “It is a matter of investigation. Someone from the mob had also opened few rounds of fire. Investigation is underway,” said Deputy Superintendent of Dahod Tejas Patel. Dahod interrogation death: 5 cops booked for murder

Mohaniya, a farmer, is survived by six children — three daughters and three sons. His cousin Ratan Mohaniya said: “We came to know from newspaper reports today that police have booked him in a rioting case. We have approached the police.” Mohaniya’s post-mortem report mentioned “haemorrhagic shock due to pellet injuries to jugular vena cava and injuries in the right lung” as the cause of his death.

Police have booked the mob under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 435 ( mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and under sections of Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Meanwhile, Chandrika Bariya, the Congress MLA from Garbada, submitted a memorandum to the Dahod Collector demanding a fair inquiry in the case.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App