Gujarat: Crucial Assembly session starts today, Budget tomorrow

The last Budget session of the 13th Gujarat Assembly is all set to start from Monday. Held months before the Assembly elections, the session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition raising issues such as the Patidar reservation agitation, the Naliya “gangrape” case and alleged police atrocity on the farmers in Sanand. On the other hand, Vijay Rupani government is likely to roll out a populist Budget in view of the Assembly polls. Since it is the first Assembly session of the year, Governor O P Kohli will address the House on Monday. The Budget will be presented on Tuesday by Deputy CM Nitin Patel who also holds the finance portfolio.

The session will be 26-day long and have 28 sittings. This is the first Budget after Saurabh Patel, who was finance minister in the previous Anandiben Patel government, was not included in Rupani’s Cabinet.

The Gujarat government has already decided to place nine Bills in the House for discussion and passage. It may also bring some more Bills during the session.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress will try to corner the government over the issues like the alleged Naliya gangrape case during the session. It has already announced to gherao the Assembly over the issue and take out a rally in Gandhinagar on Monday.