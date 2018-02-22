Gujarat court junks Hardik Patel’s discharge plea in sedition case

A sedition case was filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch in 2015 following violent protests by the Patidar community over reservation demand. (File Photo) A sedition case was filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch in 2015 following violent protests by the Patidar community over reservation demand. (File Photo)

A sessions court here on Wednesday rejected Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel’s discharge application in connection with a sedition case filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch in 2015 following violent protests by the Patidar community over reservation demand. The court held that prima facie there was a case against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel and he would have to face the trial.

Rejecting Hardik’s plea, the sessions judge held that “speeches of the accused (Hardik) at different places, his meetings with people, evidence of his telephonic conversation with other co-accused and forensic analysis make it clear that this accused along with co-accused in a pre-planned conspiracy created pressure tactics by threat and creating terror as a result (of which) the administration had to use force”.

Hardik and five of his associates were booked under sedition charges in October 2015. He has been accused of inciting violence in order to create pressure on the government to yield to the demand of Patidar reservation. Hardik and co-accused are heard in the call detail records threatening to “burn entire Gujarat”, “topple the government” and “burn trains” and Assembly hall among others. The state government had opposed Hardik’s discharge plea, saying that the High Court had refused to quash the FIR and held that there was a prima facie case against him.

