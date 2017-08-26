Gujarat Congress gets four working presidents

In an apparent bid to balance caste and regional equations, the Congress high command on Friday appointed four working presidents for the party unit in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections later this year. The announcement came a day after the naming of 120 additional office-bearers for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

The party high command has appointed MLA Paresh Dhanani, former Union minister Tushar Chaudhary, ex-Gujarat minister Karsandas Soneri and former MP Kunvarji Bavaliya as the working presidents.

While Dhanani belongs to the Patidar community and Saurashtra-Kutch region, Chaudhary is a tribal leader and hails from the south Gujarat region. Bavaliya is from the Koli community spread across several districts in the Saurasthra-Kutch region, and Soneri, who is from north Gujarat, represents scheduled caste.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Chaudhary said the appointments have been made “keeping in view the necessity at the time of elections when the party president was overloaded with work”.

Besides strengthening the organisation, he said appointing working presidents and delegating them responsibilities in different zones would help covering more areas within a short time and access more people. It would also help taking fast decisions. “We require a big team at the time of elections,” said Chaudhary.

Also, a day after expelled Congress MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja joined BJP, the party appointed JT Patel, a Patidar, as president of Jamnagar district unit. Patel replaced Jivan Kumbharwadiya, an Ahir. The change is also significant because now-expelled senior Congress leader Raghavji Patel, who recently resigned as Dhrol MLA, is also likely to join BJP in a few days. Jamnagar is dominated by the Patidars and the quota agitation had resonated in the district.

With this, six out of 11 district units of Congress in Saurashtra region have a Patidar as president. The other districts are Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Botad and Junagadh. The Patidars form the dominant caste in Suarashtra region, which has around 52 Assembly seats. The quota leaders had extended support to Congress in district panchayat and municipality polls in 2015 and the party had swept almost all the district panchayats.

In another important move, Lalit Kagathara was made president of Morbi district unit, while incumbent Brijesh Merja was elected general secretary of GPCC. Kagathara is perceived to be an aggressive leader who can who can polarise the Patidar community.

In another appointment, Satish Virda, leader of the Opposition in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, was made president of Junagadh city unit of Congress. The post had been laying vacant for some time.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App