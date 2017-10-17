Gujarat Congress unit passes resolution for Rahul Gandhi as Congress president

Party sources have said that similar resolutions are being passed by party units in other states as well to enable Rahul Gandhi to take over the mantle from his mother. Party sources have said that similar resolutions are being passed by party units in other states as well to enable Rahul Gandhi to take over the mantle from his mother.

The state unit of Congress on Monday passed a unanimous resolution in support of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as national president, replacing Sonia Gandhi. The resolution was passed at a meeting of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates led by state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki.

The resolution stated, “It is proposed to request our beloved national vice-president Shri Rahul Gandhi to assume the responsibility of national president of the party, to lead our country on the path of Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar and to regain the glory its in the world and to take our country to newer heights’’.

The resolution, proposed by Solanki, was also supported by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mohansinh Rathwa. Former state presidents Arjun Modhwadia and Siddharth Patel and AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil were also present at the meeting.

A similar AICC meeting was recently held in Delhi as well. Party sources have said that similar resolutions are being passed by party units in other states as well to enable Rahul Gandhi to take over the mantle from his mother.

