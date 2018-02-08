Gujarat: Congress to train its MLAs how to corner govt in Assembly, organises three-day workshop

Paresh Dhanani is the leader of the Congress in the House (Centre) Paresh Dhanani is the leader of the Congress in the House (Centre)

To ensure that their legislators are able to participate effectively in debates in the Assembly and ask questions, the Congress is organising a comprehensive training programme for them that will be spread over three days, beginning Friday. This is for the first time that the party is holding such a kind of training for its legislators.

During the three-day training workshop, the MLAs will be taught about the legislative history of Gujarat, different ways of raising questions in the Assembly and various committees of the Assembly, their role and style of functioning. As a large number of Congress legislators are first-timers, the training programme will also cover educating them about their rights and duties as members of the House.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that most of the party MLAs were not aware of how the Bills and proposals were introduced in the Assembly. “All these things will be covered in the three-day training session… We are giving them special training about how to give interviews and soundbites to print and electronic media, and what would be the impact of their statements on the public mind about themselves and the party,” said Doshi.

A special session, Doshi said, will be held on the importance of social media. He said that the biggest challenge before the legislators was about how to communicate effectively in the House and present their point of view in a convincing manner.

For effective participation and counter the ruling party, the MLAs will also be taught about the failures of the BJP government in the state as well as at the Centre on various fronts.

A special lecture has also been planned on how the BJP government “misused’’ Narmada water before and during the Assembly elections, and which has now resulted in emptying of the dam and the state facing a severe water crisis.

A 45-minute special session has also been organised on teaching them the history and ideology of the Congress party. Doshi said that the legislators will also be taught about the “importance of transparency and credibility” in public life.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App