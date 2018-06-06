Gujarat Congress to launch 3-day stir for farm loan waiver, MSP hike from June 8

Paresh Dhanani Paresh Dhanani

The Gujarat unit of the Congress on Tuesday announced three-day agitation against the state government from June 8 over farm loan waiver, 18-hour power supply for agriculture and increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for cotton and groundnut.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani said that farmers would hold dharnas and demonstrations in different talukas of the state on June 8 and submit memorandum to taluka officials. On June 9, there will be dharnas and ringing of bells in all villages and towns and on June 10, the farmers, accompanied by social activists and farm rights activists, will sit on a day-long fast and go for “rail roko” and “jail bharo” agitation against state’s BJP government.

Dhanani said that the farmers were currently getting only 8 hours of power supply, which was not enough. “Farmers are under huge debt and their condition has deteriorated owing to the failure of agriculture due to weak monsoon in previous years and the unavailability of canal and irrigation water,” he said.

The Central government, he said, did not hike the MSP for cotton and groundnut, two main cash crops in the state, after the BJP came to power in 2014. He said that the BJP government had also not made any effort to raise MSP prices for agricultural produce after the it came to power at the Centre.

