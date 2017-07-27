Shankersinh Vaghela effect? Setback for Congress in Gujarat, three MLAs join BJP

In a big setback for the Congress in Gujarat, three of its MLAs on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The resignation of three MLAs, Balwantsinh Rajput, Tejashree Patel, P I Patel, came immediately on the backdrop of veteran Shankersinh Vaghela quitting the party.
While Balvantsinh Rajput has resigned from “all positions” in the party, Dr Tejashree Patel, who is an MLA from Viramgam assembly constituency, and one of the vocal leaders of the party in the Gujarat Assembly, has quit the legislative assembly as well as the Congress party. P I Patel represents Vijapur in the Gujarat Assembly.
The resignations of these MLAs also follows the cross voting by at least 11 Congress MLAs in the recently held presidential elections. The party has not identified any of the MLAs who cross voted.
The resignation of the three MLAs has reduced the Congress’s tally to 54 in the 182-seat assembly.The main opposition party also has the support of two NCP legislators and one JD(U) MLA. The development came at a time when the Congress has fielded its senior leader Ahmed Patel as its candidate for the Upper House in the election scheduled for August 8.
Of the total 11 Rajya Sabha members from the state, the term of three of them — Smriti Irani and Dilipbhai Pandya (both BJP) and Ahmed Patel — is ending on August 18. Union minister Irani has been re-nominated, while BJP chief Amit Shah will be the other party candidate from Gujarat. Shah is at present an MLA from Gujarat.
In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rajput who is an MLA from Sidhpur stated: “For the last few years, the Congress party has been trying to harm my reputation through my colleagues intentionally. Some party people have tried to hurt my reputation in the party due to my family relationships with Shankersinhji Vaghela.”
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:34 pmIt's not a setback for Congress bitin fact a setback for BJP who in spite of being in power for a long period had to resort to such ugly tactics.Anyways people of Gujarat r ready to teach them a lesson in upcoming electionReply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:31 pmCongress of Nehru-Indira never back stabs any one. let these 3 and other rats join BJP is not shameful that Feku56-Tadpaar Amit could not enthuse their cadres win these seats rather had to lure by offering bait be it Haryana, Uttarakhand etcReply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:39 pmCongress has been openly stabbing the entire country for 70 years. While congress blames the President in not taking the name Nehru, even children of Nehru are circulating themselves with Gandhi surname and not name of Nehru.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:24 pmSuch people who are running after winners should not be even talked.Surprised at how foolish is BJP in accepting such MPs MLAs and so on.It clearly indicates what is BJP itself.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:17 pmA very good move by all MP's and MLA's. All wolfs in sheep's clothing should go back to their natural flock. It is good for the public to know who actually belongs to which party. In this case people can decide who to vote for correctly without being fooled just like it happened in the case of Bihar. If Nitish had portrayed himself to be a Modi man, he would not have got even 25 seats. Leaders talking about Ideology, Anti-comm.unalism, Masiha of the poor, Anti-corruption crusader, Susashan babu etc....are all bu.ll.sh.it tactics to fool the people for votes.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:13 pmCongress must not worry, only rats leave the sinking ship first.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:32 pmYeah.. Mom I am on a sinking ship. It is so cool mom. I just saw some rats jump out.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:10 pmThe Congress bastion is crumbling all India.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 7:10 pmThe truth is that the congress party has been defeated overwhelmingly by the Indian citizens during the last elections since then congress party has been spewing venom by opposing every deal proposed by the BJP, and now the congress party has become anti-national with Rahul Gandhi conspiring with China/Pak in the Bhutan border skirmish as well as supporting the Kashmir separatist Islamic Jihadists to bring down the development/progressive BJP under the leadership of visionary PM Modi. It is obvious the people of India don't like the opposition parties led by the congress to impede the development of the BJP agenda. In Bihar, the people have decided to end the corrupt dynasty of LAlu Prasad and the Indian citizens would do the same thing to defeat the dynastic leadership of Sonia Gandhi/Rahul Gandhi who has no respect for the India's history nor culture.Reply
