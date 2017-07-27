Shankersinh Vaghela effect? Setback for Congress in Gujarat, three MLAs join BJP

Three Congress MLAs joined BJP on Thursday, days after Shankersinh Vaghela resigned from the party. Three Congress MLAs joined BJP on Thursday, days after Shankersinh Vaghela resigned from the party.

In a big setback for the Congress in Gujarat, three of its MLAs on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The resignation of three MLAs, Balwantsinh Rajput, Tejashree Patel, P I Patel, came immediately on the backdrop of veteran Shankersinh Vaghela quitting the party.

While Balvantsinh Rajput has resigned from “all positions” in the party, Dr Tejashree Patel, who is an MLA from Viramgam assembly constituency, and one of the vocal leaders of the party in the Gujarat Assembly, has quit the legislative assembly as well as the Congress party. P I Patel represents Vijapur in the Gujarat Assembly.

The resignations of these MLAs also follows the cross voting by at least 11 Congress MLAs in the recently held presidential elections. The party has not identified any of the MLAs who cross voted.

The resignation of the three MLAs has reduced the Congress’s tally to 54 in the 182-seat assembly.The main opposition party also has the support of two NCP legislators and one JD(U) MLA. The development came at a time when the Congress has fielded its senior leader Ahmed Patel as its candidate for the Upper House in the election scheduled for August 8.

Of the total 11 Rajya Sabha members from the state, the term of three of them — Smriti Irani and Dilipbhai Pandya (both BJP) and Ahmed Patel — is ending on August 18. Union minister Irani has been re-nominated, while BJP chief Amit Shah will be the other party candidate from Gujarat. Shah is at present an MLA from Gujarat.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rajput who is an MLA from Sidhpur stated: “For the last few years, the Congress party has been trying to harm my reputation through my colleagues intentionally. Some party people have tried to hurt my reputation in the party due to my family relationships with Shankersinhji Vaghela.”

