Gujarat Congress promises pro-farmer polices if voted to power

“During the past UPA rule, Congress had waived farm loans of Rs 72,000 crore to save farmers from debt. But, this BJP government is totally ignorant about the plight of farmers. If we are voted to power, Congress will waive all the loans taken by the farmers in Gujarat,” Solanki announced. (Express File) “During the past UPA rule, Congress had waived farm loans of Rs 72,000 crore to save farmers from debt. But, this BJP government is totally ignorant about the plight of farmers. If we are voted to power, Congress will waive all the loans taken by the farmers in Gujarat,” Solanki announced. (Express File)

In a bid to woo farmers ahead of the Assembly polls, Gujarat Congress today promised to bring in several pro-farmers policies, including complete farm loan waiver, if the party comes to power.

State Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki alleged the ruling BJP of ignoring the plight of farmers in the state. He said Congress would announce complete farm loan waiver if the party wins the election, due later this year.

“Farmers in Gujarat are reeling under huge debt because of BJP government’s policies. Due to costly electricity, fertilisers and pesticides coupled with lack of irrigation water, it is getting difficult for farmers to survive. As a result, as many as 89 farmers have committed suicide during last five years in Gujarat,” Solanki said while addressing a press conference here today.

“During the past UPA rule, Congress had waived farm loans of Rs 72,000 crore to save farmers from debt. But, this BJP government is totally ignorant about the plight of farmers. If we are voted to power, Congress will waive all the loans taken by the farmers in Gujarat,” Solanki announced.

The announcement was made by the party under their newly launched initiative — Navsarjan Khedut Adhikar Abhiyan, which is aimed at reaching out to farming community ahead of the polls.

“If we come to power, our priority will be to complete the Narmada canal network, so that farmers get water for irrigation. We will distribute that water free of cost to farmers. Congress is also committed to provide electricity to farmers for 16 hours in a day,” said Solanki.

The opposition party, which is out of power since last 22 years in Gujarat, also promised higher MSP for farm produce if voted to power.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App