All 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs back in Ahmedabad from Bengaluru resort

After spending over a week at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat arrived in Ahmedabad early on Monday by a 2.45 am Indigo flight. The MLAs were in Bengaluru since July 29 as part of a attempt by the party to prevent them from being poached by the ruling BJP in Gujarat ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha election where the Congress party is attempting to get Ahmed Patel, the political aide to party president Sonia Gandhi, re-elected.

The Congress is claiming to have the support of the requisite 45 MLAs needed to send Patel to the Rajya Sabha. “We have the numbers. BJP don’t have the numbers, ” Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said while in Bengaluru.

The Congress has accused the BJP of spreading fake reports that the Gujarat Congress MLAs would use the ‘NOTA’ option to defeat Ahmed Patel.

The stay of the Gujarat MLAs in the Eagleton Golf Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the past 10 days was marked by high drama. A senior Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar who was hosting the MLAs was the subject of searches by the income tax department last week in what the Congress called an act of political vendetta for sheltering the Gujarat MLAs.

Though the Gujarat Congress MLAs put up an united front during their stay in Bengaluru, there is an apprehension in the ranks of the Congress that a few will not vote for the Congress in the polls on August 8.

