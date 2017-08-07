In Anand resort, Gujarat Congress MLAs celebrate Raksha Bandhan under watch

SRPF unit deployed outside Neejanand resort; two police officers escorting each of the 44 MLAs(Express Photo) SRPF unit deployed outside Neejanand resort; two police officers escorting each of the 44 MLAs(Express Photo)

A day before the high-stakes Rajya Sabha election, the luxurious Neejanand resort in Gujarat’s Anand district, where the Congress is putting up its 44 MLAs after flying them down from Bangalore early on Monday, has turned into a virtual fortress. Sources in the party said each of the 44 MLAs has been kept under the watch of two Youth Congress workers in the resort. While entry to the public has been restricted until Tuesday morning when the MLAs will travel to Gandhinagar to vote, some relatives of the MLAs arrived to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

According to the Anand police, the resort has been cut off from the public at the request of the Congress party that cited security reasons. The party is said to have booked all 92 cottages on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Anand, Saurabh Singh said, “A total of 100 security personnel has been deployed at the venue. These include the SRPF unit as well as officers of Ahmedabad police who escorted the MLAs from the airport on Monday morning. The Ahmedabad police will escort the MLAs back to Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning.”

The Gujarat Congress MLAs were in Bengaluru since July 29 to prevent their possible poaching by the ruling BJP for the Rajya Sabha election where the Congress is attempting to get Ahmed Patel, the political aide to party president Sonia Gandhi, re-elected. Following senior party leader Shankersinh Vaghela’s resignation, six Congress MLAs had followed suit, putting Patel’s re-election to the Upper House in jeopardy. As of now, the strength of the Congress in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly has slid to 51 from 57.

On Monday afternoon, families of two MLAs –Dhiru Bhil from Naswadi and Ramesh Chavda from Kadi–arrived to tie rakhi. Both the families, it is learnt, were made to wait at the entrance of the resort till Congress workers confirmed their identities.

According to sources in the Congress, since the MLAs expressed a wish to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, two women MLAs — Degham’s Kaminiba Rathod and Garbhada’s Chandrika Baria — tied rakhis on other MLAs at the resort. The MLAs also attended an interactive session led by Shaktisinh Gohil at the venue.

GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki and party Rajya Sabha candidate Ahmed Patel are expected to arrive at the resort this evening.

