Gujarat: Congress MLA claims threat calls from ‘don Ravi Pujari’

The MLA has made a written complaint in this connection to Borsad Town Police Station as Chavda lives in Borsad. The MLA has made a written complaint in this connection to Borsad Town Police Station as Chavda lives in Borsad.

Congress MLA from Anklav in Anand district, Amit Chavda, has complained that he has received a threat call from don Ravi Pujari, who is believed to be in Australia, police said. He claimed to have received the threat through a call made from an Australian number around 5 pm on January 14 when he was at the residence of his brother-in-law Mahesh Kumar Solanki in Gandhinagar, a Borsad police station official said. He has made a written complaint in this connection to Borsad Town Police Station as Chavda lives in Borsad.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In his complaint, the MLA said that the caller allegedly told him, “I am Ravi Pujari, speaking from Australia. Are you Amit Chavda speaking?” When I confirmed my identity, the caller told me that my boys have hit Borsad’s Pragnesh Patel and then asked, if he is alive or dead?,” Chavda said. “I told the caller that I do not know about it and disconnected the phone immediately,” the complaint went on. “The caller then called me again within a minute, this time from an Indian number,” Chavda said.

“I am Ravi Pujari. Did you identify me? Why did you disconnect the call? you also give lot of interviews over TV. If you speak any more, you will also meet the fate of Pragnesh. It is your turn next,” the caller reportedly told Chavda. “We have received a letter in this regard today evening. We have registered an FIR,” said Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police, Virendra Yadav.