Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela: Who is spreading rumour? Have I said I’m joining BJP?

Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela

Gujarat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday sought to dismiss rumours that he is quitting the Congress Party and joining the BJP after reports surfaced that he is on his way out.

“Kisne hawa chalaayi? Maine kaha? Amit Shah saamne milne aaye the, mai Congress mein active hoon, (Who is spreading the rumour? Have I said it? Amit Shah came to meet me? I am active in Congress),” Vaghela said, on reports of him joining BJP.

His reaction comes a day after a rather unusual move on Twitter, where he unfollowed over 30 accounts including that of his party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

In April, hoardings surfaced suggesting that Vaghela will be the next chief minister of the state. The Congress termed it as mischief by the BJP. Vaghela, the current leader of opposition in the state, denied it saying he was not in the race. Congress in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot also refused to name any party face as its chief ministerial candidate.

Gujarat, currently governed by a BJP government, goes to polls towards the end of the year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd