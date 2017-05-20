Gujarat: Congress leader Ahmed Patel writes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeks halt to toll booth work

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo by Praveen Jain) Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo by Praveen Jain)

Congress MP Ahmed Patel has requested the Centre to immediately stop construction of a toll booth near the newly built four-lane extradosed bridge across the Narmada river in Bharauch district. Patel, Political Secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has made the request in a letter sent to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

He told Gadkari when the UPA government sanctioned the project, the aim was not to collect toll from motorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1.4-km bridge in March. “This Rs 379-crore project was approved by the Manmohan Singh government in 2013. It was sanctioned under the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) route to prevent levy of toll on motorists using the bridge,” Patel said.

It is shocking to see that a toll booth is being constructed near the bridge, the Congress leader said and appealed to Gadkari to order a halt to the work.

