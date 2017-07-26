Gujarat: Congress leader Ahmed Patel files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Ahmed Patel filed nomination for Rajya Sabha election in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (ANI photo) Ahmed Patel filed nomination for Rajya Sabha election in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel filed nomination for Rajya Sabha election from Gandhinagar on Wednesday. He will be contesting to win one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, that will fall vacant by the end of September. The elections are going to be held on August 8. Patel is already a member of the Upper House of Parliament from the state. If re-elected, the 67-year-old would become a member of the House for the fifth time.

Congress is confident of Patel’s victory as MLAs of Janata Dal (United) and National Congress Party (NCP) had announced their support for Patel on Monday. In a meeting of the Party’s state unit last week, there was wide consensus that the party will manage to retain its lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Replying to the possibility of cross voting by party members, Patel said, “(We are) Looking into it. When party has asked me, whether there is a risk or not, I will contest. Never thought of contesting from other states.”

The Congress has 57 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly and it needs 45 votes to win one Rajya Sabha seat. However, after Congress Legislature Party leader Shankersinh Vaghela quit the party last week, which followed cross voting by at least eight Congress MLAs in the presidential elections, alarm bells started ringing in the party. The support of JD(U) and NCP leaders came as a much-needed aid for the party.

Patel is the political secretary of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. His first term in Rajya Sabha began in 1993.

