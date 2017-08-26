Gujarat Congress gets four working presidents

(Representational) (Representational)

In an apparent bid to balance caste and regional equations, the Congress high command on Friday appointed four working presidents for the party unit in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year. The announcement came a day after the naming of 120 additional office-bearers for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

The party high command appointed MLA Paresh Dhanani, former Union minister Tushar Chaudhary, ex-Gujarat minister Karsandas Soneri and former MP Kunvarji Bavaliya as the working presidents.

While Dhanani belongs to the Patidar community and Saurashtra-Kutch region, Chaudhary is a tribal leader and hails from the south Gujarat region. Bavaliya is from the Koli community spread across several districts in the Saurasthra-Kutch region, and Soneri, who is from north Gujarat, respresents scheduled caste.

