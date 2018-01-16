Gujarat Congress alleges crop insurance scam, threatens to launch stir over payment to farmers

Congress MLAs address media, in Rajkot on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo) Congress MLAs address media, in Rajkot on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo)

Alleging a scam in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY), Congress MLAs from Saurashtra on Tuesday demanded that farmers of the region be paid their crop insurance dues for cotton crop by the end of this month otherwise the party will launch an agitation from the next month onward.

Congress MLA from Visavadar, Harshad Ribadiya, Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji, Lalit Kagathara from Tankara, Brijesh Merja from Morbi, Parsottam Sabariya from Dhrangadhra, Pravin Musadiya from Kalavad, Vallabh Dharaviya from Jamnagar (rural), Chirag Kalariya from Jamjodhpur jointly addressed a press conference in Rajkot on Tuesday. Led by Ribadiya, the MLAs demanded that government should ensure payment of crop insurance due to cotton farmers for the 2016-17 season by the end of this month.

“While groundnut crop was damaged by white-grub infestation, the cotton crop was damaged by attack of pink bollworm. However, farmers have not been paid their crop insurance due till date. The government, in collusion with private insurance companies have indulged in a scam. The Central and state government each pays 14 per cent premium over and above two per cent paid by individual farmer. Despite collecting crores towards premium, the insurance companies are not settling claims of farmers,” said Ribadiya.

He also said that groundnut-growers had received their insurance dues three months after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made an announcement in July last year but the farmers who had grown cotton got nothing. “If groundnut crop had failed due to deficient monsoon, so had cotton as it is long-duration crop as compared to groundnut,” said Kagathara adding the claims of farmers for insurance dues were genuine therefore.

While groundnut is harvested between 90 days to 120 days after sowing, cotton crop is harvested over a period of around six months. Gujarat is the largest producer of cotton and groundnut in the country. The state accounts for around one-third of the total production of cotton in the country and majority of the production of Gujarat comes from Saurashtra.

Ribadiya said the introduction of PMFBMY had benefited private insurance companies. “In the days, when government used to provide insurance cover to crops, a taluka was a unit for assessing damage to crop. For assessing extent of damage, 10 survey numbers (of agricultural fields) were randomly selected. In case of any dispute, farmer leaders of taluka used to take matters up to the High Court. But after the introduction of PMFBMY, now an agricultural field is treated as a unit. Five farms from a village are selected for sample crop cutting to assess yield. In case of dispute now, individual farmers have no capacity to represent their case to authorities or to fight court battles. This clearly shows that the scheme is to benefit the insurance companies,” said the MLA adding that the Congress had opposed the introduction of PMFBMY two seasons ago.

It is mandatory for farmers to opt for crop insurance if they want to avail of crop loan. The crop insurance premium, which ranges from around one per cent to five per cent in Gujarat is deducted from the crop loan itself.

Most of the Gujarat farmers grow long-staple Bt cotton which is resistant to cotton bollworms and a number of many other crop-damaging insects. However, over the last three to four years, farmers of the state have complained of crop loss due to attack by pink bollworm to which the Bt cotton is vulnerable.

Vasoya said that while it was difficult to calculate the exact amount that is due to cotton farmers, he roughly pegged the figure at Rs 800 crore. “The government should see to it that farmers get their due by end of this month and also think about compensating those farmers who have been forced to sell their groundnut in open market. Else, we shall launch agitation from the next month. From February 1 to February 5, MLAs will lead farmers in staging dharna at taluka headquarters and submit memorandum to local mamlatdars. On February 6, we shall organise a huge farmers’ rally in Upleta town under the leadership of leader of Congress legislature party leader Paresh Dhanani and senior Congress leader Kunvarji Bavaliya. If farmers’ demands are not met, we shall lock down offices of mamlatdar and sub-divisional magistrates on February 8 and will block highways on subsequent days if the impasse continues,” said the Dhoraji MLA.

Upleta taluka is in Rajkot district and is part of Dhoraji Assembly seat. Incidentally, in the Assembly elections held last month, Congress had won majority of Assembly seats in Saurashtra region for the first time since 1985. Congress had won 29 seats apparently riding on the back of farmers’ distress and Patidar quota stir. The ruling BJP, which had won 30 seats in this agrarian region in 2012 elections was reduced to mere 19 seats.

Ribadiya also alleged irregularity in the ongoing operations of procurement of groundnut by Central government at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 900 per 20 kg. “Each and every cooperative society appointed as agency to procure groundnut from farmers is having backing of BJP. Not a single society with Congress backing has been assigned the work. There is a scam here also as on the one hand, godowns are overflowing with groundnut, many farmers are still waiting for their turn to sell their produce to groundnut,” said the two-time MLA who is also president of Junagadh district unit of Congress.

Dharaviya alleged that Raghavji Patel, chairman of Jamnnagar agriculture produce market comittee (APMC) was threatening those farmers when they go to the APMC for selling their groundnut. “He would tell them they would not get benefit of the MSP as they had not voted for him,” alleged the Congress MLA.

Raghavji Patel who had contested the Assembly election from Jamnagar (rural) seat as BJP candidate had lost to Dharaviya last month.

Along with the payment of crop insurance for farmers, the MLAs also demanded that those farmers who have sold their groundnut in the open market at APMCs should be compensated by the state government. “Farmers have realised average Rs 700 to Rs 750 per 20 kg of groundnut in APMCs. This price is much lower than Rs 900 MSP at which the government has been procuring the oilseed. To ensure that the MSP operations don’t benefit select farmers, the government must pay the amount of difference between market rate and MSP to farmers who have already sold their produce in open market,” said Vasoya, the former leader of Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS), one of the groups leading the Patidar quota stir in the state.

As of January 11, the Central government had procured 7.43 lakh metric tonnes of groundnut worth more than Rs3300 crore from 3.81 lakh farmers of Gujarat.

Merja alleged the government had been acting in a biased manner with farmers of Morbi district by not providing them enough canal water to irrigate their winter crops as voters had voted for Congress in the Assembly poll last month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd