Thirteen arrested in Patan communal clash case

TWO DAYS after the communal clash in Patan district, the police have arrested 13 persons. The clash on Saturday afternoon between Thakors of Sunsar and neighbouring villages and Muslims of Vagjipara caused the death of Ibrahimkhan Lalkhan Belim (45) and left 20 injured. All of them are residents of Vagjipara.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Parthrajsinh Gohil told The Indian Express, “Thirteen persons were identified in the combing operation that was started on Sunday. These arrests have been made in connection with the FIR number 1/34/2017 under Sections 302 (murder), 395 and 397 for dacoity and robbery and rioting charges filed by the Muslims of Vagjipara.”

However, those arrested are not among the 31 accused named in the FIR lodged by Rehmanbhai Alibhai Malek of Vadavali, of which Vagjipara is a part.

The complaint was lodged in Chanasama police station on Saturday.

“After combing operations, those named in the FIR could not be arrested as some are undergoing treatment. But as the combing operations will continue in coming days as well till all accused are arrested, more arrests are expected soon,” Gohil said.

The thirteen arrests have been made from Sunsar (3), Limdi (5), Dharpuri (3) and Kasasana (2) villages surrounding Sunsar and Vadavali, said police inspector of Chanasama, C P Sadiya. Cross FIRs were filed at Chanasama police station on Saturday.

Though the reason for the clash has not been ascertained, according to the FIR filed at Chanasama police station lodged by Malek, there was a verbal dispute near Vadavali High School road between Sunsar village’s Thakore and Vadavali village’s Muslims.

A Thakore mob allegedly attacked Vagjipara with sharp weapons and guns and ransacked and looted homes, set houses, cattle yards and vehicles to fire.

On the other hand, the second FIR lodged by Manharsinh Bhupatsinh Zala, accusing 14 Muslims, claimed that a girl from Sunsar was “pushed by a Muslim boy”.

Over 100 police personnel and two companies of State Reserve Police have been posted at the village since Sunday.

