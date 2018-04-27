Gujarat: In Coast Guard’s plan to connect with fishermen in high seas, help from ISRO and Aadhaar details

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, administrator of Daman and Diu Praful Patel and Goa minister Vinoda Paliencar. (PTI) The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, administrator of Daman and Diu Praful Patel and Goa minister Vinoda Paliencar. (PTI)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has asked the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for support in devising a programme which would help in providing connectivity to fishermen in high seas possibly with Aadhaar details of the fishermen and in verifying antecedents of unknown persons in the high seas.

The development came at the 23rd meeting of the Inter-State Council (Western Zone) held here in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, administrator of Daman and Diu Praful Patel and Goa minister Vinoda Paliencar.

Special Secretary to the council Ruolkhumlein Buhril said that the issue of providing connectivity to fishermen was pending as possibilities were being explored to get the project completed with the help of ISRO. He said, “…this work is being done by Indian Coast Guard and they have asked the support of ISRO to develop a programme so that…this facility can be provided.”

According to officials, “Currently, feasibility study is being planned for the project. Possibilities are being explored and Aadhaar could be one of the components of it. If materialised, it can help serve many purposes. For example, it can help us identify any unknown entity in the high sea. In case of any hazardous climate, a warning message can be flashed to fishermen who might be in the high sea. This can be implemented in all coastal areas of the country.”

Addressing media persons Rajnath Singh said that in the last three years, the council had successfully met 10 times and the over 15 Standing Committee meetings were held during which 653 items were discussed. Out of these, he said, 411 issues had been resolved. Buhril said that no issue related to smuggling of liquor into the state or any inter-state water disputes were part of the Council’s agenda for Thursday.

Officials of the Council said that a member state can place any of its issues with the neighboring State before it by giving prior formal intimation about the same before the agenda of the meeting is prepared. However, Gujarat government had not raised any such issue for discussion before the Council.

Buhril added that the objective of the inter-state council is to develop the habit of co-operative working among the state and between the centre and the states. An official release stated, “The Council reviewed the progress of the implementation of the recommendations made at the last meeting relating to Surplus land of various organisations of Central Government to be made available for achieving objectives of ‘Housing for All: 2022’ and issues relating to Aadhaar.

The Council took up issues which relate to Stamp duty on imports, problems pertaining to parking in JN Port, Non-signing of Power Purchase Agreements by Maharashtra with Renewable Energy Operators, Implementation of the provisions of the PESA Act, capacity building for developing Trauma Care facilities, Full Immunization coverage, National AIDS Control Programme, issues relating to Input Tax Credit on Natural Gas, etc. Out of the 16 items…discussed today, 14 were resolved in the meeting with mutual understanding and consensus.”

