Gujarat: Coast Guard saves 16 crew members from two sinking vessels

In the last two days, The Indian Coast Guard saved at least 16 crew members after two vessels developed leaks mid-sea off the coast of Gujarat, official sources said on Monday. The first incident happened on February 4, when Coast Guard interceptor boat ICGS C-408 on routine patrol saved eight crew members from a sinking barge MV Priya. When the Coast Guard boat reached the vessel, they noticed that the barge was flooded up to bridge level and was listing to one side. The forecastle and the ship’s sides were completely submerged with only quarter deck partly visible and eight crew were stranded onboard.

The crew was guided to deploy and board the life raft of the ill-fated barge that was fast sinking. Thereafter a rope was attached to the raft and it was pulled to safety. All the eight crew members were then safely embarked onboard Coast Guard ship, provided first aid and ferried to nearby Jakhau port.

The second incident occurred on February 5, when Coast Guard boat C-409 saved the crew members of a salt barge ‘Karishma’ that had reported flooding. The barge had accumulated sea water in carriage area in view of high swell and rough seas. VHF communication was established and the master of the barge was guided to use local sea water system for de-flooding and to seal all watertight compartments to avoid any further ingress of water. On restoring stable conditions barge was safely escorted by Indian Coast Guard IB to enter Jakhau harbour.

