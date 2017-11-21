Gujarat coast: Coast Guard rescues six fishermen from a sinking boat

The crew was rescued and was brought to Porbandar (Source: Reuters/File) The crew was rescued and was brought to Porbandar (Source: Reuters/File)

The Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew members from a capsized fishing boat from high seas and brought them back to Porbandar in Gujarat on Tuesday.

A distress call from fishing boat Kalyeshwari that was relayed to the Coast Guard by another fishing boat around 10:30 am on Monday, an official release from the defence spokesperson stated in Ahmedabad. The boat was found capsized around 42 nautical miles west of Jakhau by Coast Guard vessel Samudra Pavak. The vessel reached the site at 12.30 pm.

The crew was rescued and was brought to Porbandar at 4 pm on Tuesday, the release added.

