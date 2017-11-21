Top Stories
  • Gujarat coast: Coast Guard rescues six fishermen from a sinking boat

Gujarat coast: Coast Guard rescues six fishermen from a sinking boat

A distress call from fishing boat Kalyeshwari that was relayed to the Coast Guard by another fishing boat around 10:30 am on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:November 21, 2017 6:43 pm
sri lanka releases indian boats, indian boats sri lanka, sri lanka indian fisherman, india news, indian express news The crew was rescued and was brought to Porbandar (Source: Reuters/File)
Related News

The Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew members from a capsized fishing boat from high seas and brought them back to Porbandar in Gujarat on Tuesday.

A distress call from fishing boat Kalyeshwari that was relayed to the Coast Guard by another fishing boat around 10:30 am on Monday, an official release from the defence spokesperson stated in Ahmedabad. The boat was found capsized around 42 nautical miles west of Jakhau by Coast Guard vessel Samudra Pavak. The vessel reached the site at 12.30 pm.

The crew was rescued and was brought to Porbandar at 4 pm on Tuesday, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 21: Latest News