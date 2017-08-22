Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani welcomes Supreme Court judgment on triple talaq

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo)

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq holding it unconstitutional, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said it will give a sense of security and respect to Muslim women. “Supreme Court has delivered an (sic) historic verdict on triple talaq. I welcome the judgment,” Rupani tweeted. “This verdict is the victory of Muslim women’s right to equality and their constitutional rights,” he said in another tweet. In an apparent jibe at the opposition parties, Rupani also said in a series of tweets that the verdict will change the dynamics of the “appeasement politics”.

“Muslim women received justice after a very long time. After the SC verdict, appeasement politics will see a huge change,” he tweeted.

While talking to reporters, he said the verdict was crucial for the real empowerment of the Muslim women.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq will give Muslim women a sense of empowerment, security and respect. This is truly an important judgment for the Muslim women of our country,” he said.

Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani also hailed the verdict.

“I welcome Supreme Court’s historic verdict making Triple Talaq as unconstitutional. Verdict will definitely empower Muslim women in India,” Vaghani tweeted.

Meanwhile, several Muslim women in Surat also welcomed the SC verdict and burst fire crackers to express their happiness.

The apex court, by a majority verdict, today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional. It held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

