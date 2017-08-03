Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani suggests flood-hit villages be relocated, residents unsure

Gujarat floods: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visits flood affected areas of Banaskantha district. (Source: PTI Photo) Gujarat floods: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visits flood affected areas of Banaskantha district. (Source: PTI Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, camping in flood-ravaged Banaskantha district for four days, has stressed that relocating villages was the need of the hour, but a section of villagers do not see merit in the idea. As the Chief Minister travelled from one village to another — 200 people have died in the state — he had only one suggestion to the flood-hit families — “move out before it is too late”. He warned villagers that if a decision was not taken on time, “only God could save them”.

“We have to now decide whether we want to live in the same place. The (Banas) river’s course got flooded in 2015 as well as 2017. Do we have to do relief work every time?… We now have to move out of the river’s course… have to shift to another place” Rupani told a gathering of flood-hit villagers at Dhunsol Primary School after he visited Kuda village, which is 35 km from Banas river. “The government will provide you land and will help you relocate. If required, we will relocate and rehabilitate the entire village, we will settle a whole new village, we are here (for you)…” he told the villagers.

In the last week of July, the swelling Banas wreaked havoc in villages in its floodplains as torrential rain hit northern Gujarat. The state administration evacuated nearly 20,000 people with the help of 13 IAF choppers. Referring to the severity of floods in Banaskantha this time, Rupani said: “I met a 75-year-old. He said that in his entire life, he had not seen so much water. Whether in Radhanpur or Lakhani or Vav or Patan, everyone said this.” He stressed again on the importance of relocating. “For Banaskantha, it is necessary to be concerned because water will now surely flood the river as water from Rajasthan reaches here,” he said.

He cited examples of Kutch where some villages badly hit by the earthquake in 2001, were moved. “After the earthquake in Kutch, a number of villages were relocated because the death toll was high. This time (here), too, we have seen many deaths, which is why this thought has come to our mind,” he said.

The villagers were, however, sceptical about the suggestion and cited previous instances when similar proposals were made but land was scarce. Residents of Kuda said that a similar proposal was mooted in 2015 by then Chief Minister Anandiben Patel. “We were assured land in lieu of our holdings and family members. As a result, the village sarpanch… submitted a proposal for 15 hectares. However, we were assured only of one-third land. To settle in new places, we had to leave half our family or cattle behind. So what is the point of such a relocation,” asked Kukabhai Kapadi, who owned three bighas.

The villagers said relocation was not an issue. The only constraint, they said, was the limited land assured against their requirement. “The proposed land was only half a kilometre away and on a high level, so there was no other problem,” said Shyamalbhai Kapadi, a resident of Kuda.

