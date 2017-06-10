Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani links law to protect cow with ‘culture’

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani PTI Photo Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani PTI Photo

GUJARAT CHIEF Minister Vijay Rupani has said that strengthening the cow protection law was among the most important decisions taken by his government to “re-establish culture” and “make Bharat Mata conquer the world one more time”. Earlier this year, the state government amended the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act to make cow slaughter an offence punishable by life imprisonment.

“We have enacted this law with a political will. We have grown for years in RSS… We have enacted this law to re-establish the culture, to make Bharat Mata conquer the world one more time, and to send across a message that this government is committed to establishing basic constituents of Bharat Mata like the cow, Ganga, Gita,” said Rupani.

He was speaking at an event organised by Kshatriyas and Kathiawadi royals in Rajkot on Friday to felicitate him for enhancing the punishment for cow slaughter. Rupani is the MLA from Rajkot West.

“Sants, Kshatriyas and Jains who espouse the cause of jivdaya (compassion towards living beings) had feeling and welcomed this move (to make cow protection law stricter). But today, I’m noting with pain that, in the politics of this country, there are active people who shamelessly say that they have the freedom to slaughter cows in public and consume beef. In such circumstances, the government has made its voice heard by enacting this law to preserve culture,” said Rupani.

Rupani said that amending the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act was one of the most important decisions taken by his government. “We enacted 24 laws in the budget session… One of them was to declare that this government has no sympathy for those who don’t have empathy for cows. And thus we brought into force the strongest cow protection law in the entire country,” he said.

Stating that the cow is an article of faith, Rupani said: “This event is not for my felicitation, but it is important for the fact that you have seized the opportunity to enhance the stature of the cow.”

“It is the responsibility of rulers to re-establish our great tradition and history. Rulers need to learn from history. We need to humbly remember the great history of Gujarat, where Hamirji Gohil and other Kshatriyas sacrificed their lives while protecting the temple of Lord Shiva in Somnath, those who died for religion and other causes. We need to remember all this and ensure that it does not happen in future. We need to be on guard to ensure that vidharmis and enemies don’t exploit our weakness and that history is not repeated,” he said.

The meeting was organised by Mandhatasinh Jadeja, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Rajkot, and the Kshatriya community of Rajkot city. Jadeja is a member of the BJP’s state executive committee. Besides Rupani, Ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja, senior BJP leader I K Jadeja, and Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya were also present. The meet comes a few months before Gujarat goes to polls later this year. Over the last decade, Kshatriyas have begun to support the BJP.

