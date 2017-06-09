Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lays foundation stones for two irrigation projects in Dahod

CM Vijay Rupani distributes school kits to children during Shala Praveshutsav in Rupakheda village in Dahod on Thursday. (Source: Express photo) CM Vijay Rupani distributes school kits to children during Shala Praveshutsav in Rupakheda village in Dahod on Thursday. (Source: Express photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday laid the foundation stones for two irrigation projects, pegged at a cost of worth Rs 1,944 crore, in Dahod district and said that on completion the two projects will help in eliminating the water crisis in the tribal region. “People of this region have to migrate to other cities in search of work and have to stay away from their families, but with the implementation of these two projects they will get enough water for irrigation and clean potable water at the doorstep… Dahod district will be free of hand pumps in coming days,” Rupani said while addressing

locals.

One of the projects will provide water to 209 villages of Dahod and Mahisagar district from Kadana water reservoir through a pipeline. It will help irrigate 10,000 hectares and will cost Rs 1,054 crore. The second project is Narmada River Basin water supply scheme which will cover 285 villages of Dahod and Chhotaudepur district. The project will cost Rs 890 crore.

The Chief Minister used the opportunity to attack the Congress. “When Congress was in power, they did nothing for the development of the tribal areas. (Former PM) Rajiv Gandhi used to say that when Centre releases 1 rupee grant, only 15 paise reached the beneficiaries. Now, if one rupee is allocated for development work, we complete works worth Rs 1.25.”

Flanked by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jashwantsinh Bhabhor, Minister of State for Water Resources Nanubhai Vanani, Minster of State for Animal Husbandry Bachubhai Khabad, Rupani also launched a book, “Vikas ki aur Badhate Kadam”, by Bhabhor, a native of Dasa village in Dahod.

Earlier in the day, Rupani kick started the annual Shala Praveshutsav in a remote village of Rupakheda in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district. He distributed school kits to tribal students and said the scheme, which has been continuing for the past several years, will help in achieving 100 per cent literacy rate in the state. Rupani also said that the state government will introduce as many as 2,500 smart digital classes in the state.

