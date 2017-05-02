Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches projects worth Rs 1,000 crore

A slew of civic projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore were launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday at the University Convention Centre where he also inaugurated the sixth edition of Amdavad National Book Fair 2017.

Rupani also launched a website for Gujarati learning course. He said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started politics of development in Gujarat and then in India and convinced all that old gimmicks and empty slogans would not work anymore.

The state budget of Rs 1.50 lakh crore was testimony to development politics, he said.

“It is Gujaratis who value Saraswati along with Lakshmi which was why they bought books worth Rs 1.5 crore a year showing their love for reading,” he said at the book fair event.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel invited the Congress party to come and see the progress of Gujarat under the BJP instead of merely being critical of it.

“We have worked out many projects for Ahmedabad Let us work for development,” he said. Two Padma Shri recipients, Purushottam Upadhyay and Vishnu Pandya, were also honoured by the chief minister.

Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar gave details of the book fair saying that at least five lakh visitors were expected during the fair which had a total of 90 stalls.

