Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani inaugurates animal health camp, agriculture fair

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated Dangs, Navsari and Valsad agriculture fair and animal health camp in Ahwa on Friday. The CM also laid foundation stone and inaugurated different development projects worth Rs 188 crore. The CM first inaugurated the animal health camp organised at Borkhet village, five km from Ahwa taluka in the Dang district. He visited different stalls erected by horticulture, veterinary, animal husbandry and agriculture departments. He also flagged off five mobile animal dispensary vans.

Rupani later reached to Police Parade ground in Ahwa where he inaugurated the agriculture fair. State cabinet minister Ganpat Vasawa, Congress MLA from the Dangs Mangal Gavit, Vlasad BJP MP K C Patel were among those who attended the event.

Addressing a gathering, the CM lauded the then kings and their armies for fighting the British and denying them victory over the Dangs. “We have decided to increase political pension of the five ‘kings’ of the Dangs and we will do it early,” said Rupani. The scions of the five erstwhile royal families of the Dangs felicitated the CM at the event. The CM said: “Through such agricultural fair, the tribals will acquire more knowledge about their agricultural produce.

At the animal health camp, the tribals can bring their sick animal, and their complaints related to cattle will be resolved. We have also flagged off mobile dispensary vans, so that the animal could be treated at the door step. The mobile vans will visit all interior villages and attend the complaints related to cattle.”

He further said: “The state government has made stricter laws against cow slaughter and traffickers. Those involved in such illegal activities will be strictly punished… even vehicles used in the trafficking of cows will be impounded and will not be released from police stations. To prevent youths getting addicted to liquor, we have made stricter prohibition laws in the state.”

Rupani also noted development work undertaken by his government in tribal areas. “We have taken up many development works in the tribal dominated areas wherein the tribals will get sufficient water for irrigation and also power supply in their villages. In this year’s budget, we have allotted Rs 80 crore to make the Dangs a 100 per cent organic district and for that we need support from people.”

About Saputara, the only hill station in the state, He said: “To attract large number of tourists, we are working on different development projects.”

