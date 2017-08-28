Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani distributes tablets, gas kits in Rajkot

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday distributed tables to students of Saurashtra University and gas kits to women in two separate functions organised at Rajkot. Rupani distributed tables, with market price of Rs 7,000, to nearly 15,000 students of the university at a nominal rate of Rs 1,000. In another function, the CM distributed gas kit to 10,236 beneficiaries.

“The state government understands the problems faced by poor people. In the past 70 years, no such concrete step was taken by the Congress for the upliftment of the poor,” said Rupani.

“But the BJP government at the Centre and in the state are concerned about the upliftment of the poor and have launched various schemes for them,” he added.

“The state government launched ‘Annapurna’ scheme under which poor people engaged in labour work can get meal by paying Rs 10. The state government has covered around 42 lakh families under ‘Amrutam Vatsalya Yojna’ under which the beneficiaries can get medical treatment at affordable price,” Rupani said.

The CM also said that the “Jan Aushadhi Kendra network has been expanded to provide expensive medicines at cheaper rate to the people.”

