Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani asks Rahul Gandhi to break silence over Vadra issue

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday asked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to break his silence over a media report which had claimed that Robert Vadra was having “links” with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Citing news reports, Rupani alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law has emerged as the “face of crony economy”.

“The news reports showed proofs to establish that arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who was also involved in money laundering, bought air tickets for Vadra. Why an arms dealer bought tickets for Vadra? Some emails also suggested that Vadra and Bhandari used to operate a firm between 2009 and 2014,” Rupani said at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

“This is a clear case of crony economy, where people misuse their power for financial benefits. Vadra is the face such crony economy,” he added at the joint press conference with Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Vadra has not reacted to the media report. Rupani asked Gujarat Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi to explain their side and come clean on the entire issue.

“Of late, Rahul Gandhi has become very active on social media. He is also visiting Gujarat more often. But, why is he silent on this issue? Why even Gujarat Congress leaders are silent? Rahul Gandhi must tender an explanation about Vadra’s links with an arms dealer,” said the chief minister.

Citing the media reports, Vaghani claimed that the opposition party now stands exposed.

He went on to add: “It is now clear that Congress is a corrupt party. The media has exposed how some people close to the then (UPA) government had links with an arms dealer. While Congress leaders are in the habit of raising small issues, why are they silent on such an important issue?”

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said in Bengaluru that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get “any investigation” done into any allegations against Vadra to find out if there was any “wrong doing”.

