Gujarat CM Rupani comforts Koli leader Solanki with assurance of ‘better’ portfolio in next cabinet expansion

Thanking the Koli community for standing firmly behind him, Solanki said, “The Kolis are always with the party and we all will work together for the party.” Thanking the Koli community for standing firmly behind him, Solanki said, “The Kolis are always with the party and we all will work together for the party.”

Gujarat minister and Koli leader Purshottam Solanki on Thursday said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has assured him of a “better” portfolio in the next cabinet expansion, reported news agency PTI. Earlier in the day, Solanki said that the chief minister has assured that justice will be done to him.

“The chief minister called me yesterday after the Koli community members gathered at my residence. During the meeting, Rupani assured that I will be given a better department when the next cabinet expansion takes place after one-and-a-half months, that is after the Assembly session,” he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

“Though there was no discussion about any specific department, the meeting was very positive as the chief minister assured that justice will be done to me,” Solanki added.

Thanking the Koli community for standing firmly behind him, Solanki said, “The Kolis are always with the party and we all will work together for the party.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Solanki had skipped the state cabinet meeting as he was unhappy over the allocation of portfolios in the new BJP government in the state.

Yesterday, the leader said his community feels that he should be given some more portfolios. He also claimed that despite being a five-time MLA, he was ignored by the leadership while several “juniors” have been given “good portfolios”.

The Koli community leader has been given fisheries department as a minister of state, the same portfolio he served in the previous government under CM Rupani.

On January 2, after assuming charge of his position as MoS, Solanki had openly expressed his displeasure at being given only one department, stating that the chief minister was having 12 portfolios with him while other ministers were also heading many departments.

WITH PTI Inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App