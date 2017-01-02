Gujarat CM condoles death of Indian killed in Istanbul attack

Gujarat CMVijay Rupani. (PTI File Photo) Gujarat CMVijay Rupani. (PTI File Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has condoled the death of Indian national Khushi Shah, who has roots in Vadodara, in the terror attack at a night club in Turkish city of Istanbul during New Year celebrations. Rupani also assured Khushi’s father Ashwin Shah and her other family members here of all help from the government to bring back her body from Istanbul to Vadodara.

Vadodara District Collector Lochan Sehra told PTI Monday that, “I have conveyed CM Rupani’s condolence message to Shah (Khushi’s father) in this regard.” Khushi, a fashion designer from Vadodara city, and Abis Hasan Rizvi, son of former Rajya Sabha MP and noted builder from Bandra in Mumbai Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, were among the 15 foreigners killed when a gunman went on a rampage at a nightclub where revellers were celebrating the New Year in Turkey on Sunday.

A family member of Khushi had earlier said that her brother Akshay Shah and cousin Hiren Chauhan were flying to Istanbul without visa and brought it to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s attention, to which she said their their visa was arranged. Swaraj said Indian envoy to Turkey Rahul Kulshreshtha has been asked to receive the families at the airport and make all necessary arrangements.

At least 39 people were killed and close to 70 others injured in the terror attack inside a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations today Khushi’s father Ashwin Shah has a chemical business. Her mother had died some time back. Ashwin Shah’s business partner Nishant Ramani said, “He (Khushi’s father) was too shocked to speak after we broke this sad news to him soon after learning about it.”

After completing her course in fashion designing in the US, Khushi had shifted to Mumbai a couple of years back and had opened a boutique.